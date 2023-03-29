ACOTAR will have its own adaptation and rumors that one of the most important actors of this generation could take a leading role have been gaining momentum. Here, check out who it is and what the casting status is.

Two years ago the news that all the fandom was waiting for was confirmed, author Sarah J. Maas was the one who announced that A Court of Thorns and Roses would be adapted to the screen, thanks to Hulu. This will undoubtedly be the year that more series and movies based on popular and best-selling books will be coming to television, such as From Blood and Ash.

It is not the first attempt that the story has had to become a live-action. Rather, in 2018 it was Constantin Film who wanted to carry out an adaptation. The production company responsible for titles such as the Shadowhunters movie could not continue with the project and ended up disengaging soon after, leaving the saga adrift.

There is still no scheduled premiere date but the gossip account Deux Moi posted a video on Tik Tok talking about the show's preview, in which someone is heard saying "The showrunner is being a nightmare and not allowing the writers to write. [She] refuses to let them turn in drafts of scripts, it's bad".

Who could play Rhysand in the ACOTAR series?

Readers and fans have different fan casts in mind but some rumors have already settled on who could play Rhysand, one of the main characters of the story. Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) could be the actor selected to play the leader of the Night's Court.

So far neither his representative or the production of the series has made any comment on this, but the theories are beginning to take force and this is one of the main ones. It is believed that they have already been in talks to see if the star could join the project, but none of this has been officially confirmed. So it remains just a Tik Tok rumor.

What is happening with the casting and production of the series?

The gossip site Deux Moi posted on its Tik Tok account a video explaining what is happening with the Hulu and Sarah J. Maas production. There he announced that the script writing is quite advanced, thanks to the author herself, according to Distractify.

However, it seems that not everything is rosy and there are several problems inside, not only for her being one of the showrunners, but for the team itself. On February 23rd, a clip from the account's podcast was uploaded, where they were heard clarifying several rumors.

"Somebody says that they have a friend at Hulu who said they just got the scripts for the first four episodes, but it's not going to shoot until later this year [or] early next year. So there's no casting yet", said several voices in the clip. In addition, they also added that Maas would be having some complicated attitudes.

After clarifying that the author is the showrunner that was being talked about, they assured that "When you've written a whole book, you kind of want to run the TV show version. But, if you've never run a TV show before ... you go from being a solitary writer and then all of a sudden you're working in a room with 10 outspoken, smart people .... it's like playing a sport with an only child".