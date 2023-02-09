The Super Bowl is one of the sporting events that gathers the largest audience and masses in one place, not only because it is the final, but also because of all the spectacle it provides. The Halftime Show is one of the most awaited moments and usually comes an hour and a half after the game between the teams begins.
The fact of performing during halftime is a very important fact in the careers of artists who have passed through these stages, due to the great magnitude of the NFL. Now, it is time for one of the most emblematic and popular singers of the last generation to make history in the show.
Rihanna is the headlining act this year, but she won't be alone, as several well-known rappers are rumored to be singing with her, including Kanye West and JAY-Z. Her fans and music aficionados have been waiting for her comeback for six years. The time has finally come and this Sunday the Barbados star will mark a before and after in the industry.
Which artists performed at the Super Bowl finals?
Gloria Estefan – 1992
Michael Jackson – 1993
Diana Ross – 1996
The Blues Brothers – 1997
Stevie Wonder – 1999
Disney Tapestry of Nations (with Christina Aguilera, Phill Collins, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton) – 2000
Britney Spears, Aerosmith and NSYNC – 2001
U2 – 2002
Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting – 2003
Janet Jackson, Jessica Simpson and Justin Timberlake – 2004
Paul McCartney – 2005
The Rolling Stones – 2006
Prince – 2007
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – 2008
Bruce Springsteen – 2009
The Who – 2010
Black Eyed Peas – 2011
Madonna – 2012
Beyonce – 2013
Bruno Mars – 2014
Katy Perry – 2015
Coldplay – 2016
Lady Gaga – 2017
Justin Timberlake – 2018
Maroon 5 – 2019
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – 2020
The Weeknd – 2021
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – 2022
Rihanna – 2023