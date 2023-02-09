Great artists have been protagonists of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, such as Michael Jackson and now Rihanna, who will be in charge of the 2023 edition. Here, check out which singers participated in the event in previous years.

The Super Bowl is one of the sporting events that gathers the largest audience and masses in one place, not only because it is the final, but also because of all the spectacle it provides. The Halftime Show is one of the most awaited moments and usually comes an hour and a half after the game between the teams begins.

The fact of performing during halftime is a very important fact in the careers of artists who have passed through these stages, due to the great magnitude of the NFL. Now, it is time for one of the most emblematic and popular singers of the last generation to make history in the show.

Rihanna is the headlining act this year, but she won't be alone, as several well-known rappers are rumored to be singing with her, including Kanye West and JAY-Z. Her fans and music aficionados have been waiting for her comeback for six years. The time has finally come and this Sunday the Barbados star will mark a before and after in the industry.

Which artists performed at the Super Bowl finals?

Gloria Estefan – 1992

Michael Jackson – 1993

Diana Ross – 1996

The Blues Brothers – 1997

Stevie Wonder – 1999

Disney Tapestry of Nations (with Christina Aguilera, Phill Collins, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton) – 2000

Britney Spears, Aerosmith and NSYNC – 2001

U2 – 2002

Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting – 2003

Janet Jackson, Jessica Simpson and Justin Timberlake – 2004

Paul McCartney – 2005

The Rolling Stones – 2006

Prince – 2007

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – 2008

Bruce Springsteen – 2009

The Who – 2010

Black Eyed Peas – 2011

Madonna – 2012

Beyonce – 2013

Bruno Mars – 2014

Katy Perry – 2015

Coldplay – 2016

Lady Gaga – 2017

Justin Timberlake – 2018

Maroon 5 – 2019

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – 2020

The Weeknd – 2021

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – 2022

Rihanna – 2023