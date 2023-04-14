It's nothing new for young celebrities to get engaged, but the world is still surprised when it happens. Here, check out some of the couples who have married at a very young age.

If there is something that really catches the attention of Hollywood fans, it is weddings or engagements between artists. The fact that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced that they are engaged, being 19 and 20 years old, revolutionized the internet. Followers of both figures were quick to wish them congratulations and others to comment on their relationship.

The Stranger Things actress and Jon Bon Jovi's son have been together since June 2021, so now they have been together for more than a year and were living together. It was the interpreter of Eleven who announced their union in an Instagram post, where she wore her ring and a phrase of the song Lover by Taylor Swift.

This led many to wonder who are the celebrities who have tied the knot at a very young age. Of course there are already some in mind, like Kim Kardashian, who got married at 19 and was engaged for four years. However, here you can check out what other big names are on the list...

Top 10 celebrities who married at a very young age

1. Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli

The actress was only 19 years old when she married the Italian prince, whose ceremony took place on a school bus in 2003. Although the couple separated after eight years of marriage in 2011, they never started a family together.

2. Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

The actress had a big age difference with the man who owned a bar in Los Angeles during the 90s. Drew was only 19, while Thomas was 31. They were only married for 19 days, after their big wedding in 1994.

3. Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman

The well-known couple met on the set of State of Grace and after falling fleetingly in love, they decided to get married in 1990. Uma was 20, while Gary was already 32. The love didn't last long, as two years later they divorced.

4. Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Miner

Both stars were young when they said "I do" in a private ceremony, as they were 18 years old each. They married in 1998 and divorced in 2002, so they were together for five years.

5. Taylor Hanson and Natalie Bryant

Both were 19 years old when they tied the knot in 2002, after dating for three years. They are still together and have raised a large family, having five children in total: Jordan, River, Viggo, Penny and Willa.

6. Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson

The actress got engaged on her 18th birthday to actor Don Johnson, who was 27 years old at the time. They were married twice... That's right. The first attempt lasted six months and thirteen years later, they remarried but separated after seven years together.

7. Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas

The now businesswoman and the music producer married when she was 23 and he was 29. Four years after they tied the knot, the two went their separate ways, ending the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's first marriage.

8. Marilyn Monroe and James Dougherty

When the 16-year-old actress and 21-year-old James got engaged, it wasn't 100 percent out of love. Rather, to avoid being sent to an orphanage, Norman opted to marry the next-door neighbor's son. The two divorced in 1946, after he enlisted in the Merchant Marine.

9. Milla Jovovich and Shawn Andrews

The actress was only 16 when she walked down the aisle to marry her Dazed and Confused co-star, who was 21. However, the union did not last long, as her mother decided to annul it two months later, in 1992.

10. Demi Moore and Freddy Moore

The Ghost actress married musician Freddy Moore when she was 18 years old and since then has chosen to take his last name as her stage name. The artist was 30 years old and they were together for four years.

11. Cher and Sonny Bono

The music legend married Bono when she was 18 and he was 29. They confirmed their union in 1964, at the same time they became famous as "Sonny & Cher". In '69 they welcomed their first and only son together, whom they named Chaz.

12. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The popular couple of artists were engaged for some time before they tied the knot in a spectacular wedding in 2019. Currently they are still together and have been married for almost four years now. They share two children together and the eldest girl is named Willa. The actress was 23 and the singer was 27 when they performed the ceremony.

13. Janet Jackson and James DeBarge

Michael Jackson's iconic sister married singer James DeBarge when she was 18 and he was 21. Although they were always very much in love, the union was annulled a year later.

14. Solange Knowles and Daniel Smith

Beyonce's sister married her high school sweetheart when she was only 17 years old. She was with Smith for two years but then they decided to go their separate ways and signed a divorce.

15. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The soccer player's son and the model starred in one of the most exclusive weddings of the generation. Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 26, said "I do" in a star-studded ceremony in early 2022. Currently they are still together and are seen daily at events or in some of the photos uploaded by their friends, such as Selena Gomez.