Law Roach is stylist to many important stars and two days ago he announced his unexpected retirement. Here, check out who the famous American fashion stylist has worked with.

The fashion world is in mourning after celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his unexpected retirement. The decision drew a lot of attention, especially after being hailed this weekend for his work on Hunter Schufer's iconic wardrobe at the Vanity Fair afterparty for the Oscars 2023. His work has always been recognized as some of the best in the industry.

One of them is Zendaya. The duo has been working together for several years and have surprised everyone on more than one occasion, as happened at the Met Gala 2019. Both arrived on the red carpet of the benefit event wearing an outfit inspired by Cinderella, which was changing color as they paraded to the entrance of the museum.

Roach announced on Tuesday, March 14, that she is saying goodbye because of "politics, lies and false narratives". While he has not explained so far what he meant by that, some fans claim that it is about the Euphoria actress's appearance at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, as she would have had a front row seat and he did not.

Who has Law Roach worked with?

The stylist has a long list of celebrities with whom he has worked and even made them the best dressed in the industry. Zendaya is one of the main ones, as he has been working with her since her Disney Channel days, when she was only 14 years old. Here, check out who else has gone through his style:

Anya Taylor-Joy

Celine Dion

Halsey

Ariana Grande

Naomi Osaka

Kerry Washington

Tom Holland

Megan Thee Stallion

Hailee Steinfeld

Hunter Schafer

Priyanka Chopra

Lindsay Lohan

Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton

Bella Hadid

Zendaya

Although the list goes on and on and has many more names, Law has not only dressed the stars, but has also shaped the style used on the red carpet over the years. He has been responsible for shaping the way big faces in the entertainment industry dress and is also credited with bringing Celine Dion back into fashion.

Always receiving praise, Roach created a groundbreaking work with the iconic singer reaching the end of her forties. At the time, The Guardian media assured that his revision was "practically overnight", in relation to the style that Dion wore during 2016, categorizing it as a metamorphosis. Only he can bring her back to relevance with just a Titanic sweatshirt.