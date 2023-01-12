Shakira has teamed up with Bizarrap to bring one of the gems of 2023 and one of the most anticipated releases. The Colombian artist racked up 27 million views on YouTube less than a day after its release. Here, check out which artists have reacted to BZRP Music Sessions #53.

Of course, the song that the Colombian singer released with the Argentine music producer has been a success, as most of Bizarrap's collaborations tend to be. Now, after having gone through several complicated months, Shakira said enough and aimed directly at her ex-husband, soccer player Gerard Piqué, in the BZRP Music Sessions #53.

The 45-year-old legend has shown no mercy and wasted no time in hints. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in", was one of the most polemic stanzas he has ever said as the melody unfolded.

As is already public knowledge, the fight between them began after the Waka Waka artist discovered that the player had been cheating on her under his own roof with Piqué's new girlfriend, model Clara Chia Marti. Since then, Shaki has had several musical hits and has not stopped working, in addition to spending quality time with her children.

Who were the people who commented on Shakira and Bizarrap's song?

Many celebrities have opted to comment with emojis on the shared publication made by the two music industry figures, while others decided to go all out and post what they really thought of the new tune. One of the first figures to comment on Shaki's Instagram post was Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine national team and current world champion.

The Argentinean model and businesswoman commented with four fire emoticons. Another of those who also commented was Sergio Leonel Agüero, better known as Kun Aguero, soccer player. He was quite conscientious and left an "Ufff" as a comment. Player Paulo Dylaba, actor Jaime Lorente from Money Heist, businesswoman Wanda Nara, singer Paulo Londra, rapper SNOW THA PRODUCT and Duki have been among the many others who have commented.

However, there were also several who decided to post their thoughts on Twitter, such as Alejandro Sanz. The Spanish singer posted a not so cryptic message, where he only wrote "Auuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!!". On the other hand, those who made sure to continue with the trend were several Spanish-speaking artists, such as Aitana, Sara Salamo, India Martinez, Laura Escanes and streamer Ibai Llanos.