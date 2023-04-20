Jack Harlow is set to star in the new version of the comedy White Men Can't Jump with Sinqua Walls and it's only a few weeks away from its wide release. Here, check out what platform the movie will debut on.

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in the remake of the classic 1992 story about the duo of basketball fans who team up to make some extra cash. White Men Can't Jump also stars the late actor Lance Reddick as Benji Allen.

The Industry Baby singer plays Jeremy, while Walls plays Kamal. The original movie was a huge hit and showed how two spheresmen teamed up to win tournaments and dominate the street courts. They were played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, but their characters had different names.

The new version will mark the 25-year-old rapper's feature film debut and on Thursday afternoon, April 20, the first teaser of what to expect was released. It's no surprise that the star is a huge basketball fan and what better time to show off his skills than with this production.

Where to stream White Men Can’t Jump?

The story starring the singer and Sinqua Walls will arrive to one of the most popular streaming platforms: Hulu. It is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, May 19th of this year, so there are only a few weeks left to see the duo dominate the screen.