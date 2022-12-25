‘White Noise’ is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel from renowned director Noah Baumbach, and starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver. Here, check out when the film is coming to Netflix.

‘White Noise’ is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel from renowned director Noah Baumbach. While there were high expectations for the film, it premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and opened the 2022 New York Film Festival without much fanfare. Check out when it's coming to streaming.

It stars Adam Driver, who already worked with the director for ‘Marriage Story’ (2019), as well as Greta Gerwig, Baumbach’s wife, actress and director, who is behind the upcoming ‘Barbie’ adaptation.

Driver plays university professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in the field of Hitler studies. Gerwig is Babbette, and the rest of the cast includes: May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy. Sam Nivola, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, André 3000, Logan Fry, Thomas W Wolf, Mike Gassaway and Laura Wimbels, among others.

Is ‘White Noise’ available on Netflix?

‘White Noise’ has been described as "terrifying, lyrical and absurd, normal and apocalyptic." The film follows the attempts of an American family, a married couple and four children and stepchildren, who are dealing with daily struggles while facing the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

"I read Don DeLillo's novel in college in the late 1980s, and it felt like now, or the now of then. It perfectly captured the absurdity, horror and insanity of America at the time. I read it again in the early 2020s and felt like now,” explained Baumbach about the film.

The movie will be available on Netflix on December 30th, just in time for New Year’s Eve. The movie has a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics praising Driver and Gerwig’s performances; and its runtime is 2 hours and 6 minutes.