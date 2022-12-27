Whitney Houston’s biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ has charmed audiences despite its poor reviews. However, many fans wonder if Naomi Ackie, who plays the iconic star, actually sings in the film.

Whitney Houston’s biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ is one of the surprises of the year. While the film has received mostly mixed to bad reviews, audiences have responded very well giving it a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Naomi Ackie plays the role of iconic singer, and she has received praise for her take. Paula Akpan from Time Out wrote about her performance that Ackie “manages to embody the star’s mannerisms without letting the deified legacy of Houston, or the lacking physical resemblance, swallow her up.”

However, as Houston is remembered mostly for her brilliant singing voice, many fans wonder who is behind the vocals in the film. Here, check out what the actress and director Kasi Lemmons say about that aspect of the movie.

The truth behind the vocals in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

While Naomi Ackie can sing, she didn’t sing much in the film. She explained to People that she used her singing voice “only for moments that needed to be filled, like an emotional beat. So that’s why the beginning singing in the gospel choirs was me and then you hear this change so that we know it’s Whitney.”

On the other hand, talking to Yahoo UK she also admitted that she sang during the first part of the film, where Whitney’s voice “needed to be refined” and also said that she did the vocals for “one of the office scenes, when she’s choosing a track. But I don’t do it too much. 97.9% of it is Whitney!”

Meanwhile, Lemmons explained that part of why he chose Ackie was her voice. He explained to People that during her screen test she “was just so good. She sang in the screen test and she sang the same range as Whitney, and I thought, ‘Oh, this allows for some interesting film possibilities.’”