Season 23 of The Voice is underway, but many fans are thinking about the future of the show without Blake Shelton, as the long-time coach is retiring from the competition after this season. While NBC hasn’t announced who will replace him, Shelton himself has had a couple of ideas.

During the long-run of The Voice, many artists have sat on the coaches’ chair on the show, such as Adam Levine (who is the second coach with the most seasons, only behind Shelton), Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and many more.

This season, there are two new coaches: Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, while Kelly Clarkson is returning after a season absent. But, as Shelton is leaving the show, who should replace him? Here’s what the coach himself has said about it.

The Voice 2023: Who could be Blake Shelton’s replacement?

It turns out that Blake Shelton has already been thinking about who could replace him on The Voice. Back in December, the country singer wrote that he would like “to throw

@NealMcCoy's hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!.”

However, the country star was uninterested. He wrote back: “I appreciate you throwin my hat in the ring to replace you on #TheVoice,,,but I got too much goin on, still love ya.” So, his first choice isn’t up for the task, but Shelton thinks that someone who is already on the show could serve as his successor: Niall Horan.

While Horan is a pop artist, rather than country, Shelton has said that his tactics during the Blind Audition made him “feel like Niall is going to take my seat on this show. Playing those kinds of dirty tricks gives me confidence that he can be the liar he needs to be to cover for Team Blake from now on,” he said.