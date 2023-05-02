The upcoming Bridgerton spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’ is expected to become another hit for Netflix. So, if you want to know more about the British actor who plays King George, Corey Mylchreest, keep reading!

The upcoming Bridgerton spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’ is expected to become another hit for Netflix. Per the first reviews, the series is as good as the flagship show and fans can expect a thrilling love story between the young versions of Queen Charlotte and King George.

The titular character will be played by India Amarteifio, while the present version is still portrayed by Golda Roseheuvel. Meanwhile, George is played by British actor Corey Mylchreest.

As we know, Bridgerton is known to make its lead actors global stars, as it happened with Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. So, as Corey Mylchreest, who studied at the Royal of Dramatic Arts, is starting his career, check out more about him.

Corey Mylchreest’s biography: How old is he?

According to some reports, Corey Mylchreest was born in 1998. This means he is 25 years old. He is a British actor, however, his exact place of birth isn’t known, as well as his exact birth date.

How tall is Corey Mylchreest?

Per Netflix Life, the actor is reportedly 6 feet tall. While he certainly has all the features of a heartthrob, he told People Magazine that he doesn’t necessarily see himself that way. "It's a testament to the team at Netflix, and Shonda [Rhimes]'s writing, and Tom [Verica]'s direction, and everyone else's acting. They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is,” he told the outlet.

Corey Mylchreest’s movies and TV shows

‘Queen Charlotte’ is his first lead role in any TV show or movie. Before portraying King George, he also appeared in Netflix’s ‘Sandman.’ Another credit in his CV includes a role in the New Forest Open Air Theater production of Romeo and Juliet/Midsummer Night’s Dreams, apart from appearing in several shorts.

Corey Mylchreest’s Instagram and social media

He is a very private actor and he only has one verified social media account, his Instagram. You can follow him with the user @coreymylchreest. However, the account is so recent that he mostly has posted about work.