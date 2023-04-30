After dating briefly in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for the long haul since 2017. Here's everything you need to know about the Al-Nassr star's partner including her age, job, nationality, net worth, and more.

The beautiful and charming Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest football/soccer players in the world. However, the model and social media influencer has amassed a substantial fortune all her own, much like her Al-Nassr star partner.

Following the couple's privileged social media postings has made us all swoon over their adorable romance. Despite what seems to be a picture-perfect career and personal life, there has been a new rumor that the pair are experiencing difficulty in their relationship.

But who is Georgina Rodriguez at heart despite her fame and fortune? Read here to find out more details about her such as age, job, nationality, net worth, and the story of how she and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner met.

How old is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez Hernández (Georgina Rodriguez) is 29 years old. She was born on January 27, 1994.

What is Georgina Rodriguez's job?

Hailing from both Argentina and Spain, Georgina Rodriguez is a model, influencer, and social media star. At an early age, she launched a successful career as a model. She has established herself as a top-tier in the business after years of working with different companies and walking in several runway shows.

However, a life of wealth is something that she hasn't always enjoyed, as he came from a poor family before she became successful. Thus, waitressing and retail were among Georgina's early careers before she became an influencer.

What country is Georgina Rodriguez from?

Georgina Rodriguez was born in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires. However, her family relocated to Spain, where she spent most of her early childhood in Jaca.

Are Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo married? How many kids do they have?

While working as a sales assistant in a high-end clothing boutique in 2016, Georgina Rodriguez was fortunate enough to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned football player. The Argentinean influencer is the biological mother of two of the couple's five children. Despite their prolonged relationship, they have yet to tie the knot.

How much is Georgina Rodriguez's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Georgina Rodriguez has a $12 million net worth in 2023. Her career as a Spanish influencer has been instrumental in increasing her wealth. After the news of her romance with Ronaldo spread, Rodrguez's modeling career took off.

She reportedly received a six-figure amount to open her life to the cameras for the Netflix show 'I Am Georgina'. So far, she has been featured in publications such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar Spain, Diva E Donna, and others.