Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying her single life since divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. However, it seems like the model and activist is dating someone seriously. Here’s what we know.

Model, writer, podcaster and activist Emily Ratajkowski, also known as EmRata, has been enjoying dating since her split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. However, she seems to have entered into exclusive territory with a new man.

While EmRata has been focusing on her new podcast “High Low With EmRata,” which premiered in November and in which she mostly discusses feminism and talks with other women in the industry, she has also given her followers a glimpse of her personal life.

Ratajkowski, who shares a son with Bear-McClard, shared to Variety in October that she was “newly single for basically the first time” in her life, and she was “kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived." And she seems to be having fun.

Who is EmRata currently dating?

Ratajkowski is now reportedly seeing comedian, actor and musician Eric André.The pair has been spotted together since early January, and most recently in the West Village on Feb. 10. And they just made their relationship Instagram official this past Valentine’s Day.

André published a photo of himself laying on a couch, with no clothes and just a heart emoji to cover himself, and the model appears in the mirror in the background posing for the picture she is taking. The caption was simply ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ but, of course, the picture sent the Internet into spiriling.

According to the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old supermodel and 39-year-old funnyman “have been pretty inseparable” since last month. Last year, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to comedian Pete Davidson, who split from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August 2022.