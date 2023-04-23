Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney will star in an upcoming untitled rom-com directed by Will Gluck (Easy A) and fans can't have enough of the two of them. However, many wonder if they are an item in real life.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney already wrapped production of their upcoming untitled rom-com. However, the pair is still sharing several photos and videos from the set which have fans wondering if they are an item in real life.

While there are not many details of the plot of the movie, which is being directed by Will Gluck, they have been spotted filming in a yacht, as well as a grandiose scene in which Powell’s character jumps off a helicopter looking for Sweeney.

Meanwhile, in their social media, the stars have shared photos with each other and a video of them dancing has been making the rounds on Twitter. Also, recent posts of Powell’s girlfriend have added fuel to the speculation. Here’s what we know.

Did Glen Powell end his relationship with his girlfriend?

Breakup rumors between Glen Powell and his five-year girlfriend Gigi Paris started swirling when gossip account Deux Moi reposted stories and messages from Gigi’s Instagram account that seemingly hinted at a split.

Some of them included reposts of songs such as ‘Silver Spring’ by Fleetwood Mac, or ‘Thinking Bout Love’ by Wild Rivers, as well as a story in which she shared the message “gut feelings are guardian angels.”

Also, per Distractify, Reddit users also noted that Gigi seemingly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram. However, Powell and her still follow each other. Of course, the actor is very private about his life and there haven’t been any official comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sweeney is still engaged to long-term boyfriend Jonathan Davino. They two got engaged in February 2022, however, the Euphoria star reportedly isn’t rushed to get married as she is “focused on her career,” per E! News.