Kylian Mbappé has played some of the most spectacular matches in the World Cup organized by FIFA and taking place in Qatar. But now, not only is he about to play the final against Argentina, but he has also presented his new girlfriend. Here, check everything about Inés Rau.

For some time now, rumors that Kylian Mbappé would be in a new relationship have only increased. Apparently there is already a name in the spotlight and the French soccer player has found love in none other than the trans model Inés Rau.

The 23 year old player is in one of the best moments of his career, he has played great matches against important rivals and now he is preparing to play the final against Argentina in the World Cup organized by FIFA and taking place in Qatar.

Now his popularity has increased with respect to the curiosity of the fans about his love life. The first time they were spotted together was aboard luxury yachts, while cruising along the French coasts. There they were captured spending a great time together and quite close.

Who is Inés Rau?

Rau is a popular transgender model of 32 years, so with the PSG player they would be 9 years apart. She was born a man and under the name Mario Carrizo, but at the age of 16 he underwent surgery to change her gender.

She achieved international fame after being on the cover of Playboy in November 2017, becoming the first openly trans woman to appear in a men's magazine. The following year she published her first book, entitled Femme, in which she narrates the psychological and physical process of her change of sexuality.

She participated in several fashion shows and paraded on some of the most important catwalks in the fashion world. In addition, she also established herself as a great activist for LGBTQ+ rights.

During an interview with Vogue, the young woman assured that revealing her sexuality at the age of 24 "is the most liberating thing" she has ever experienced and as a promoter of LGBT rights she hopes that her story will inspire others to come out to the world.

Are Kylian Mbappé and Inés Rau really together?

Although they have not yet made any statement. The model said during an interview that she had finally found a boyfriend who accepted her for who she was and soon after several pictures of her and the soccer player together in mid 2022, while vacationing on a beach.

The rumors were growing as the photos were leaked, as they were seen together and happy, so everything indicates that the two would have started a relationship. According to some reports, their first meeting took place during the Cannes Film Festival in May this year and since then, they have met several times.