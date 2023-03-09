After some years out of the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has been slowly returning to work with projects such as "No Hard Feelings." Part of her absence was due her marriage and motherhood. Check out who is her husband.

After some years out of the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has been slowly returning to work. First, she starred in Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up,’ then in the AppleTV+ drama “Causeway.” Now, she will star in Sony’s raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings.”

Part of Lawrence’s absence in Hollywood was due to her marriage and motherhood. She married Cooke Maroney in 2019, and then welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star and Academy Award winner actress has discussed that she wants to protect the privacy of her baby as much as she can, and that also includes her marriage. However, there's still plenty to know about Lawrence's husband, such as his occupation and age.

Everything you need to know about Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence’s husband

Cooke Maroney is 38 years old and he has worked the majority in the career in the arts, and he is currently the Director-At-Large of Gladstone Gallery, which showcases works by prominent artists such as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney, and Carroll Dunham (father of Lena Dunham).

He has also worked at the highly-regarded Gagosian gallery network, which exhibits contemporary art worldwide, including in Rome, London, and Hong Kong. This is not surprising, as his father, James, was a former art dealer and the head of American paintings at Christie's auction house.

He met Lawrence through a mutual friend in 2018, and sparks instantly flew between them. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " Lawrence later explained on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."