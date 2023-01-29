The 27th season of The Bachelor has begun and fans of the show can’t stop wondering about all Zach Shallcross’ contestants. With only one episode aired, one of the favorites is Kaity Biggar. Here, check out everything you need to know about her, including how far she makes it!

The new season of The Bachelor is here, and fans got to know all the contestants during the first episode. While some of them already said goodbye to the mansion, there are 20 women remaining in the race for Zach Shallcross’ heart. One of them is Kaity Biggar.

Of course, fans have only watched an episode (so far) but some people just win hearts quickly (just like Bachelorette Gabby Windey). It seems like several Twitter users found Kaity sweet and deserving of Zach’s love.

While she didn’t receive the first impression rose, her journey has just begun! So, if you want to learn more about this contestant, such as her age, job, where is she from and, of course, how far does she make it into the show, keep reading.

How old is Kaity Biggar and where is she from?

Kaity is 27 years old from Austin, Texas. That’s something she has in common with Zach, who also lives there (although his Bachelor bio says he splits his time between Texas and Orange County).

What is Kaity Biggar’s job?

Kaity Biggar is an ER Nurse. In her ABC bio she says that she is "not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth." Actually, she won some hearts as she joked about not expecting to see her ex on the show and pointing out a trash can.

Kaity Biggar’s social media: Instagram and TikTok

Kaity Biggar has an Instagram account (her user is @kaityylane), in which she has several posts of her personal life and vacations. She also is very active on TikTok (@kaityylane). She also was a former figure skater, so it’s not surprising that she likes to dance.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers: How far does Kaity Biggar make it?

According to Reality Steve, Kaity makes it far in the show, being one of Zach’s final three. Actually, per the same source, she would be Zach’s runner up. So, she is one to watch during the show!