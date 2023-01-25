Miley Cyrus No. 1 hit 'Flowers' have everyone talking about who the song could be about. Many people think that it is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Here, check out what her sister Brandi told about the rumors.

Seventeen years into her career, and Miley Cyrus has hit her first #1 debut at the Billboard 100 with ‘Flowers,’ a self-empowered anthem that has people talking on social media. On TikTok and Twitter fans have shared their theories about the lyrics and possible “easter eggs” on the music video, which has surpassed the 100 million views on Youtube.

One of the biggest theories on the Internet is that the song is a response to Bruno Mars’ hit ‘When I Was Your Man,’ as the lyrics in the chorus are similar but from a different perspective. While Miley hasn’t responded to that rumor, it’s clear that she took inspiration from the song as it is cited as an interpolation in the credits.

On the other hand, the song also interpolates a melody from Gloria Gaynor’s hit ‘I Will Survive,’ which also matches the theme of leaving behind a relationship that it’s no longer serving you. But, what relationship is that? Is Cyrus referring to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? Check out what her sister Brandi has to say about it.

Is Miley Cyrus singing about Liam Hemsworth in ‘Flowers’?

Of course, it’s all speculation but some lyrics are self-explanatory and they point to Hemsworth as the inspiration behind Flowers. One of the most clear ones is “We were right til we weren’t/ Built a home and watched it burn,” which is a reference to their Malibu’s home, which got burned during the California fires in 2018.

Miley has spoken about it several times, saying that she felt she grabbed the only thing that got left from the house which was Liam, and that’s why they married in December that year. However, there is no evidence of other claims such as Liam dedicating Mars’ song to Cyrus, or that the actor cheated on her multiple times before their relationship ended in 2019.

Responding to the rumors, Cyrus’ sister Brandi told Wells Adams on the Your Favorite Thing podcast that she finds them “hilarious,” adding that "Miley's new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It's so good," Brandi said, per Us Weekly.

"The song did come out on his birthday (Liam’s, January 13th)—was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though,” she said, before explaining that TikTok videos are the “best PR that could ever happen.” However, she didn’t deny or confirm any of the theories: "I'm not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth."