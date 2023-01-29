Marc Anthony has tied the knot with model Nadia Ferreira on Saturday (Jan. 28th, 2023). Here, check out everything you need to know about her, such as her age, net worth, height, family and more.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have said ‘I do’ in a star-studded wedding in Miami on Saturday (Jan. 28th), according to Hola! magazine. The couple has been together since last year, and many fans want to know more about the Paraguayan model.

Per the reports, some of the famous guests at the wedding were David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, Romeo Santos, Maluma, and Marco Antonio Solis.

Anthony and Ferreira sparked romance rumors after they were spotted in Mexico City in 2022. They confirmed their relationship via Instagram in March of that year, before announcing their engagement in May. Check out everything you need to know about Nadia.

How old is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferreira is 23 years old, meaning that she is 31 years younger than Anthony, who is 54. The couple met in 2022, and they confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie. At the time, the singer wrote in Spanish “May God multiply all the things you wish for us.”

How tall is Nadia Ferreira?

The model is 1.75 m tall, or 5 ft 9 in. She is mostly known for being crowned Miss Paraguay 2021, and to be Miss Universe runner-up that same year. After that, she booked several modeling campaigns.

How much is Nadia Ferreira’s net worth?

According to several reports, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Most of her fortune comes from her modeling career, as well as her television career. She has walked for several designers, including Custo Barcelona. She has also appeared in several covers of magazines such as Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan.

Who are Nadia Ferreira’s parents?

Her mother is Ludy, who, according to Hola! magazine, gave an emotional speech during the wedding with Anthony. However, the identity of her father isn’t known, as she doesn’t have a relationship with him.