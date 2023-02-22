Niall Horan has released 'Heaven,' the single for his upcoming album 'The Show.' The love song has fans talking about his romantic life, so here's everything you need to know about his girlfriend, Amelia Wolley.

Who is Niall Horan’s girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Amelia Wolley

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is ready to be back in business with several projects this year. Apart from being a The Voice coach for the first time, the singer will be releasing his third solo album, The Show, on June 9.

However, Horan already released its first single which is called “Heaven,” which according to the singer the song is “saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures,” per Seventeen.

And, what does Horan have in his life, you might ask. Well, he has been dating Amelia Woolley since early 2020. While the pair is very protective of their relationship, here’s what we know about his girlfriend.

Amelia Wolley’s Age

Amelia Woolley is 25 years old. She was born on March 28, 1997 in Birmingham, England, UK. Per Legit, she was raised in Birmingham and then relocated to London, where she is working at the fashion business.

Amelia Wolley’s Height

Many fans wonder how tall is she. According to Legit, Niall Horan’s girlfriend is 5 feet and 10 inches (177 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 117 pounds (54 kg). She also has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Amelia Wolley’s Job

Per People, she studied fashion business at Istituto Marangoni, according to her LinkedIn. She is currently an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group, but she was previously a commercial executive for luxury shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood.

Amelia Wolley’s Net Worth

Her net worth is unknown, but unverified reports suggest that she has an estimated net worth of $800,000 thanks to her career in fashion, which include several brands such as Dior, Chloé, ASOS and startup menswear brand Prevu Studio.

Does Amelia Wolley have an Instagram account?

Yes, Amelia Wolley has an official Instagram account and her user is @ameliawolleyx but it’s private. This could be a good sign for fans, as she is certainly not trying to catch any unwanted attention from the media or fans.