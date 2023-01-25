While Selena Gomez is enjoying a sweet moment in her career, fans can't stop wondering what is going on with her love life. Check out what we know about the singer and actress' relationship status.

Selena Gomez is currently enjoying a great professional moment thanks to the success of her comedy series ‘Only Murders in The Building,’ which granted Golden Globes and Emmy nominations as actress and producer, respectively. But that’s not all, as she has teased new music and will star in a musical with Zoe Saldaña.

Still, fans of the singer, actress and entrepreneur have been wondering about her personal life. Gomez has been very open about her struggles with her mental and physical health, and how fame has affected her, especially since the release of her documentary “My Mind and Me.”

However, recently the 30-year-old has shown that she feels more confident in her own skin, even joking about how she has been single for a while on SNL. But it seems like that has changed, as she has been spotted very cozy with someone new. Here, check out what we know about her relationship status.

Is Selena Gomez in a relationship in 2023?

Gomez has sparked relationship rumors with musician Drew Taggart. She and the Chainsmokers member, 33, were caught by paparazzi on an alleged date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday, per reports of Page Six.

They were also seen holding hands, which seemingly confirms the romance. However, according to Us Weekly, they are “very casual and low-key” about the fling but “having a lot of fun together,” while adding that they aren’t “trying to hide their romance.”

And what has Gomez said about all of this? Well, the only response of the singer to the rumors was a since-deleted Instagram story a week ago, which she posted a photo with the caption “I like being alone too much” and the hashtag #iamsingle.

Per People magazine, their “bowling” date was with a group of people, but a “source” told Page Six that they were “making out.” So, while Gomez herself doesn’t confirm anything, fans can’t know for sure.