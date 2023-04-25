While fans might’ve started to link Sydney Sweeney to her 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell, Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino. Here's everything you need to know about her fiancé.

Sweeney and Davino first sparked romantic rumors in 2018, when they were photographed together attending Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party in September. Since then, they have been seen sporadically and People confirmed their engagement in March 2022.

While the actress, who has several upcoming projects under her sleeve, isn’t prone to discuss her personal life, she has said that she doesn’t date people in the “entertainment industry.” So, who is Jonathan Davino? Here’s all you need to know.

Jonathan Davinos’ profile: Age, career and net worth

Per People magazine. Davino is 37 years old, which makes him 13 years older than Sweeney. The outlet, and TMZ, also reported that Davino is part of the family that “owns vaporizer design packaging companies 14th Round and Final Bell.”

Meanwhile, Brides.com, reports that Davino was previously the owner of “two since-closed Chicago restaurants, Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpress.” Meanwhile, his net worth, per several unconfirmed reports, is estimated to be $3 million. Sweeney’s, on the other hand, is estimated to be around $5 million, per Wealthy Gorilla.

While Sweeney hasn’t spoken about him directly, she told Cosmopolitan in 2022: “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back,’” which could explain their relationship.