On Sunday, March 12, the 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Theater Dolby of Los Angeles to honor the achievements of the film industry in the past year. While the Oscars are considered one of the most prestigious awards, there are still little known facts about them. Especially the trophy.

The first edition of the Oscars took place in 1929, and since then more than 3,000 statuettes have been handed out to performers, directors, composers, cinematographers and more. However, the famous statuette was designed in 1927.

The figure was loosely based on Mexican filmmaker and actor Emilio Fernández, who posed for Cedric Gibbons, the MGM art director. These sketches were then handed to sculpture George Stanley, who created the iconic figure. But who produces the statuettes today?

Who makes the Oscars statues? The process behind the trophy

Since 2016, the New York-based fine art foundry, Polich Tallix, has been producing the statuettes for the ceremony every year. The process follows several steps, and it’s now, of course, much more modern.

To create a statuette, the figure is first obtained by a 3D-printer in wax, then once cooled, each one is coated in a ceramic shell. After a couple of weeks, necessary to cure them, the statue is fired at 1,600°F, which melts the wax and leaves a hollow Oscar-shaped form.

Then, the figure is cast in liquid bronze, cooled, sanded and polished. Lastly, the statuettes are electroplated in 24-karat gold in Brooklyn by the firm Epner Technology Inc. The entire process takes around three months.

While an Oscar statuettes is a symbol of prestige, the truth is that the trophy itself isn't worth much. It is said to be worth around $400 to produce. However, the Academy is very strict with its rules, and it doesn’t permit the selling of the trophy, except to the Academy itself for $1,00.

Each Oscar, which depicts a knight holding a sword with both hands, is 13.5 inches tall and weighs 8.5 pounds. While there are 23 categories in the Oscar, each year a total of 50 statues are produced before the event in case more or needed if there is a tie or if there are multiple winners in any of the categories.