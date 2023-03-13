Season 3 of The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal is already airing on Disney+. Warrior Bo-Katan is one of the most important characters of the series. Here, learn more about the actress who plays her.

The third season of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, is underway. The show has been one of the fan-favorite series to come from the Star Wars Universe, and has attracted new viewers to the franchise. While many are familiar with Pascal, the actor who plays Bo-Katan Kryze is less known to some.

While during the first season, Din Djarin (Pascal) is the center of the story, Season 2 left clear that there were other Mandalorians in the scene. Including the powerful warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, which is kind of an antagonist for our titular Mando.

Bo-Katan is played by Katee Sackhoff, who has also voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Here, learn more about this actress, including her net worth, height, husband, movies and more.

Katee Sackhoff’s movies and TV shows

She has played several roles in sci-fi series, such as pilot Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in SyFy's Battlestar Galactica. She has also appeared in films such as Halloween: Resurrection and Oculus. Other TV shows she has worked on include: ER, Cold Case, Nip/Tuck, and Law & Order, Longmire, and Netflix’s Another Life.

Katee Sackhoff’s net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, her net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. She first started acting when she was only 17 years old, after suffering a knee injury that prevented her from keeping swimming.

Who is Katee Sackhoff’s husband?

In 2018, Sackhoff met actor Robin Gadsby in Vancouver, British Columbia. They married three years later, and shared a daughter. However, she is very private about her. She also has a Youtube Channel in which she shares her training and diet.

Katee Sackhoff’s height

She is 42 years old and she is reportedly 5′ 6″ tall. She is from Portland, and apart from acting, she has lend her voice to several video games, including Halo 3, Resistance 2, Spider-Man: Edge of Time and more.