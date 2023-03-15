The second season of 'Shadow and Bone' arrives in Netflix, and fans already want to know everything about the new cast member, Patrick Gibson. Check out the answers to your burning questions.

Who plays Nikolai in Netflix's Shadow and Bone? All you need to know about Patrick Gibson

There’s almost time for the second season of fan-favorite fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone’ to come out on Netflix. Jessie Mei Li and Ben Barnes will lead the cast of the second season, but there are also new members such as Patrick Gibson.

He will play smirking privateer Sturmhond, one of the new friends that Alina (Mei Li) will make along the way in her attempt to stop General Kirigan (Barnes). While Netflix hasn’t revealed more details about the character, the actor has already drawn interest from fans.

Gibson enters the world of Shadow and Bone after portraying Steve Winchell in The OA. However, he is known for his work in other TV series and films. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Patrick Gibson’s age: How old is he?

Gibson is 27 years old. He was born on April 19, 1995. He was born in London, but his family is from Ireland, so he spent his childhood at Greystones, then Stillorgan, and later Donnybrook.

Patrick Gibson’s height: How tall is he?

He is 1.77 m tall. After graduating from high school, Gibson was accepted into Trinity College and started studying philosophy there, but he left halfway through his degree in 2016 after being cast in The OA.

Patrick Gibson’s movies and TV shows

As we said before, he was in the series The OA, which ran through 2016 to 2019. However, he has also appeared in The Tudors, The White Princess and its follow-up The Spanish Princess. In movies, he has appeared in Their Finest, In a Relationship, The Darkest Minds, Tolkien and The Portable Door.

Patrick Gibson’s dad: His family

According to an interview he made for Independent.ie, he is the son of an actor father and mother who works in marketing. That’s why he started very young in the business, with his first TV appearance in The Tudors (2009).

Who is Patrick Gibson’s girlfriend?

According to Distractify, it seems like the actor is currently single. He was linked with influencer Joanna Kuchta, a freelance model from Poland who was living in Ireland but their relationship status is unknown.