Who plays Whiskey in Glass Onion? Everything you need to know about Madelyn Cline

After ‘Knives Out’ with Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans became a hit in 2019, Netflix bought the rights and developed a sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Only Craig as detective Benoit Blanc is back with a new case, and the film is already a success.

After being in theaters for a week in a limited release, the film grossed $15 million at the box office. Now, it’s available on Netflix worldwide and surely it won’t be long for the platform to announce some staggering numbers.

This time, the cast includes big names such as Edward Norton, Kate Hudson or Kathryn Hahn. However, one actress has taken much of the attention, Madelyn Cline, who plays Whiskey in the film. Check out more about her.

Madelyn Cline’s profile: Age, height, movies and boyfriend

How old is Madelyn Cline?

She is 25 years old. She was born on December 21, 1997 in South Carolina. Per Cosmopolitan, her parents are real estate agent Pam and engineer Mark. She said that she attended college at Coastal Carolina University, but dropped out and moved to Los Angeles to further pursue acting.

How tall is Madelyn Cline?

Madelyn Cline is 1.67 m (5 feet 6 inches), which is definitely average. However, that doesn’t stop her from pursuing a career in modeling. She got her start with Millie Lewis Charleston, and signed with FFT in New York.

In which other movies and TV shows has Madelyn Cline appear?

She is mostly known for her role of Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, in which she has starred since 2020. However, she has had minor roles in other series such as The Vampire Diaries and Stranger Things. In film, besides ‘Glass Onion,’ she has appeared in minor movies such as Boy Erased, This Is The Night, and Savannah Sunrise.

Does Madelyn Cline have a boyfriend?

PerJ-14, reportedly, Cline is currently in a relationship with singer Jackson Guthy. Her last confirmed relationship was with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, but they split in November 2021, and neither explained why.