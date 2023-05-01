Another edition with celebrities walking in front of the photographers with the most exotic and extravagant costumes, this time a celebrity posed with a full body white kitten costume. Check who he was.

The 2023 Met Gala, About Time: Fashion and Duration, took place on May 1 during International Workers' Day, this fundraising started in 1948 and has been one of the most anticipated events every year ever since.

It is not the first time that one of the celeb costumes has become so viral and striking. In other Met Gala editions, costumes were seen where it was difficult to guess who the celebrity was.

The only time the Met Gala was canceled was during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the theme of that edition was supposed to be In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Who was the white kitten costume during the 2023 Met Gala?

The celebrity under the White Kitten costume was Jared Leto, the Variety people were the ones who tweeted one of the first photos of Leto in said costume.

Besides the costumes, the 2023 Met Gala set a new record as the edition with the most expensive ticket price at $50,000 per celebrity or guests.