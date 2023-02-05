We are only a week away from the Super Bowl, which will mark the return of Rihanna to live music. Here, check out what we know about her possible guests for the event.

We are only a week away from the Super Bowl, which will mark the return of Rihanna to live music after she released ‘Lift Me Up’ for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. However, while fans are excited to see RiRi perform, they wonder if she will bring guests or not.

Many of the Super Bowl performers have guests. Some of the most memorable include Missy Eliot during Katy Perry’s show, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars during Coldplay’s performance, or Destiny Child with Beyoncé.

Rihanna has made several collaborations with many iconic artists that could be part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. While there’s nothing confirmed yet, here’s what the musical director has said and what outlets have heard.

Who could join Rihanna for the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023?

Musical director Adam Blackstone, who will be directing the performance, said Rihanna's Super Bowl show is going to be "epic,” while also teasing that it will be “a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” per Music Times.

Blackstone didn’t want to spoil anything about who will be performing with RiRi, but he said that people will “be in for a surprise.” Meanwhile, TMZ reported in September that there were up to 50 artists being considered as guests.

Also, Music Times reported that it was highly likely that she would perform with previous collaborators. Among the big names Rihanna has worked with include Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Pharell Williams, Neyo, Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and Eminem.