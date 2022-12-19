After 13 years of waiting, the Avatar’s sequel ‘The Way of Water’ has been released in theaters. Why it has received mostly positive reviews, to some the script is too "familiar." Here, check out why it’s being compared to Titanic.

After 13 years of waiting, the Avatar’s sequel ‘The Way of Water’ has been released in theaters. The film debuted to $134 million in North America and $435 million globally over the weekend. It’s a solid start but not as good as expected, as the film has to reach $2 billion to break-even.

James Cameron, however, is known for achieving new heights when it comes to the box office. He did it with ‘Titanic’ in 1997, and then again with ‘Avatar’ in 2009. And, according to some fans and media, ‘The Way of Water’ joins his two most successful films.

So far, ‘The Way of Water’ has received mostly positive reviews, especially when it comes to the visuals of the film. However, some criticism comes from its length (3 hours and 12 minutes), and, to some, its “familiar” script. Here, check out why it’s being compared to Titanic.

Why ‘The Way of Water’ is being called ‘Titanic 2’

Per Collider, The Way of Water’s third act is “basically Titanic 2.” For them, the comparison comes from the emotional stake of the act. Spoilers ahead: “Titanic is a classic weepie; while viewers knew going in that the ship was going to sink, it was unclear whether the central two lovers would be able to make it out in time. That tension is particularly strong in The Way of Water when a major character is killed at the beginning of the third act."

They also said that “Titanic is as much about outsiders as The Way of Water is; Jack and Rose defy traditions with their relationship, as romantic bonds between those of different social classes were frowned upon.”

James Cameron will prove that Jack could not survive in Titanic

While Titanic is a beloved classic, there’s a decades-long debate about whether Jack could have lived on with Rose. Many fans, including Keke Palmer, believe that both of them could have floated on the door. However, Cameron is ready to put the controversy to the rest with a scientific study.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”