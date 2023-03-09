The Oscars are just around the corner and this Sunday will be the most anticipated awards ceremony of the year. It's time for celebrities to walk the red carpet and take their elegant seats in the theater. Here, check out why these are the most prestigious awards.

The debut of the awards season marked a very important countdown and is coming to an end. It's time to see how this year's Oscars, which will be broadcast live on ABC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States, will play out. The nominations are complicated, as there are so many great works and no one knows who might actually be the winner in each category.

Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are two of the favorites for Best Actress, while Austin Butler and Brendan Frases are the most likely candidates for Best Actor. All Quiet on the Western Front and Argentina, 1985 are the two strongest foreign entries in the International Feature Film category.

Over the years, many have wondered why the Academy Awards are so prestigious and often mark the future of a star's career, especially for those who have been recognized several times. Here, check out why the Oscars are the most important awards to date...

Why are the Oscars so prestigious?

Many consider that having an Oscar award with that name on it means that the star's career has moved on to another league, where the most important and prestigious artists in the film industry are to be found. Amateur actors and actresses usually have the goal of being nominated for the Academy Awards and lifting the golden statuette.

However, there is an explanation for this. One of the reasons why the Oscars have been considered the most important for years is because of how old the ceremony itself is. Since its first broadcast was in 1929, it is now the longest running film award ceremony in history.

Another reason is because of the status the award nominees used to have. It had been formed as a film fraternity, where only the best artists, directors and more were the ones leading the categories. On the other hand, there are also the differences in scope, since it is worldwide.