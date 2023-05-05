Amber Heard, who is just a few months away from the release of Aquaman 2, decided to take a step back from the acting world and everything related to Hollywood. Here, check out why she made this decision and if she will be back.

Amber Heard took a step back from the acting world and all that Hollywood entails. Since the trial with Johnny Depp ended, the actress has been a bit missing. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that she will return as Mera in Aquaman 2 but this could be her last job in the film industry.

Many claimed that her character in the DC movie had been cut and would not appear in the sequel. It was even believed that Emilia Clarke, who shared the screen with Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones, had replaced her. During CinemaCon 2023, a small teaser was shown, confirming that Heard is still on the project.

The sequel, titled The Lost Kingdom, will be released on December 20. So we will have to wait until that date to find out if he will reconnect with the world of show business and if he will be present at the long-awaited premiere, along with his fellow cast members. In the meantime, check here why she moved to Madrid...

What has happened to Amber Heard?

Apparently, the 37-year-old actress has left Hollywood to move to Madrid with her two-year-old daughter. Daily Mail reported the news and a source assured that Amber "She speaks Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she's in a hurry to go back to work or Hollywood, but she'll probably return when the time is right for the right project".

It is not the first time that Heard stays away from the media and the flashes. But in October 2022, several neighbors had seen her in Costitx, a small village located in Mallorca. It is known that she understands and speaks perfect Spanish. During an interview in promotion of the first installment of Aquaman she confessed that it is because she grew up in Texas and surrounded by Latinos.