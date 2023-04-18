The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest music festivals in the United States and in the world. However, organizers have to follow some rules, including a curfew.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest music festivals in the United States and in the world. Every year attracts thousands of people, and it’s considered to be a trendsetter in music and fashion, with many celebrities among the attendees.

The festival, which started in 1999, has been headlined by some of the biggest artists in the last decades, including most recently Beyoncé, Drake, AC/DC, Jack White, Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and more.

This year, the lineup includes artists such as Spanish singer Rosalía, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Björk and Frank Ocean, who was highly criticized for his performance during the first weekend. Ocean ended his concert abruptly, announcing that they had passed the curfew. So, why does Coachella have a curfew?

How much was Coachella fined?

The organizers of Coachella signed a contract with Indio City Council, which is responsible for overseeing the festival, and they accepted the city’s curfew rules, which have been imposed since 2013. The festival can’t go past 1 AM.

According to Vulture, the City of Indio fined Goldenvoice, the organizer of the festival, with a $117K fine for violating the rules. Per reports, the contract between the two parts stipulates a daily fine of $20,000 for every 5 minutes past curfew, along with an additional $1,000 for every minute after that.

The festival reportedly surpassed the curfew by 25 minutes on Friday (April 14) and 22 minutes on Saturday (April 15). The event also surpassed the midnight curfew by 25 minutes on Sunday (April 16) during Frank Ocean's performance.