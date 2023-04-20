The popular news site BuzzFeed announced the closure of the division and many readers of the site had all kinds of reactions. Here, check out the reason why it will stop working.

BuzzFeed is one of the most popular news portals and this Thursday afternoon some of the top executives announced the closure of the news division. It had not only revolutionized the format, but had influenced many media related to digital journalism.

NBC News was the one who shared the communiqué that was sent to the section's team members. The executive director, Jonah Peretti, was the one who assured that the measure was part of the 15% workforce reduction they were planning. For some time now, the company has had to lay off a number of employees, with almost 1,800 jobs being cut.

With the closure of a new sector, the New York Times confirmed that another 60 positions in the company's business, content and technology will be affected. The editor confessed that they will continue to publish the news through HuffPost. Here, check out the reason...

What was the reason for the closure of BuzzFeed News?

The BuzzFeed news portal had to close its doors to thousands of employees, because the company can no longer fund the section. Jonah Peretti was responsible for notifying the workers that they would not be able to continue their respective roles in the media.

The CEO took responsibility for the action taken and said "Clearly this is a massive failure on my part and I deeply regret it" during a meeting. After the big announcement, he was on a video conference, called Operation Doomsday, with several other senior members.

When asked if he would continue with the company, he confessed that he would stay, as "I own this decision. Nothing that is happening today is because of the work of this team". On that basis, he also said that dozens of affected employees would be offered new positions at BuzzFeed.com and HuffPost.