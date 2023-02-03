The world of social media is undoubtedly quite chaotic and unexpected. Now, many are wondering why all users are setting their accounts to private and Elon Musk could be one of the main reasons. Here, check out what's going on.

Twitter is one of the first platforms that users choose, especially when it comes to give their opinion on an issue or even to generate revenue in terms of content. Since Elon Musk bought the company, many celebrities have decided to close their accounts, while others have seen the positive side.

Especially with respect to engagement, i.e. the degree of loyalty from followers. This is not related to the number of followers of the account, but to the interest and interaction that followers have with the publications.

This afternoon, the billionaire businessman posted a tweet that has caused chaos among people who still maintain their users. The move came so fast that some still don't quite understand what's going on. Here, check out why everyone is setting their accounts to private...

What happens with private users on Twitter?

People who still actively use the Twitter platform have decided to make changes to their accounts. After Elon Musk published a tweet saying "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads" and "To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified", users started a new move.

Apparently, all those who have their accounts in private will be able to have more reach than those who have their accounts in public. This means that only the first ones would be appearing on the timeline, so it is a good way to get followers and be in the spotlight. The whole movement is about engagement basically.

The entrepreneur also took the time to answer some questions that some users have deposited in the comments. One of them had to do with what will happen to those who had the verified before the existence of Twitter Blue, to which Musk assured that the system is corrupt and could soon disappear.