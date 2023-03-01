The Mandalorian has been one of the fan-favorite Star Wars spin-offs for Disney+ and its third season has recently debuted on the platform. However, Gina Carano's Cara Dune won't be on the screen. Check out why.

The Mandalorian has been one of the fan-favorite Star Wars spin-offs for Disney+ and its third season has recently debuted on the platform. While it stars the burgeoning Pedro Pascal, who has been breaking hearts and winning fans thanks to his role in ‘The Last Of Us,’ one face that fans might miss is Gina Carano.

Gina Carano, who is a former mixed martial artist, played the former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune. Her character was beloved by fans and reportedly there were plans for her to star in her own spin-off show. But all of that came to nothing when Lucasfilm fired her from the series in February 2021.

As the third season of The Mandalorian begins to air, with its eight episodes dropping weekly, some viewers wonder why the ‘Deadpool’ actress was fired. Here’s what you need to know about the Carano’s case.

The reason behind Gina Carano’s exit from The Mandalorian

The conservative actor was fired after she shared several posts on social media that caused outrage from fans, even leading to a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano. Especially after she shared a post on social media right before being fired implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano was also dropped as a client by her agency UTA. However, that wasn’t the only post that put her in trouble, as she also post several tweets mocking the mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and also falsely suggested voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.