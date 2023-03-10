Will Smith is not the only celebrity who has been banned from the Oscars, but there is a list with several big names. One of them is Richard Gere, who had a 20-year suspension in 1993. Here, check out why.

It is impossible to forget everything that happened at the last Academy Awards ceremony, especially after Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in a tense moment on stage. The actor was banned for 10 years from the Oscars, but he has not been the only one in history. Richard Gere is another of the many celebrities suspended from the event.

The ban indicated to the Pretty Woman actor has been a little bigger than to Smith, since he was banned for 20 years, after an incident at the 1993 ceremony. This means that this is the last year he will be banned from attending the red carpet, because from 2024 he will have a free pass.

It is not easy for the organization that awards the golden statuettes to make a decision like this, but quite the opposite. However, Gere attended one of the Oscars in 2013 and told HuffPost UK, "Apparently, I've been rehabilitated. It seems that if you stay long enough, they forget that they banned you".

What did Richard Gere do to get banned from the Oscars?

During the Academy Awards ceremony, which took place in 1993, the actor used the platform to become a politician. Gere criticized the Chinese government for the human rights violations taking place in Tibet. This did not sit well with the organization and it decided to ban him for 20 years.

At the time, Richard went on stage and ignored his prepared script to say "With the knowledge of the horrendous human rights situation in China and Tibet, I wonder every day if we could send love, truth and sanity to Deng Xiaoping. Right now in Beijing, if maybe he will take his troops, get them out of Tibet and allow these people to go back to living as free and independent people."

He then went on to lash out at the Academy of Sciences, assuring CQ that "the studios are interested in the possibility of generating huge profits".

Which celebrities were banned from the Oscars?