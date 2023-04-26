Wicked: Part One is still filming, but it has already been confirmed when its soundtrack will be released and which songs it contains, as well as who will perform each one of them. Here, check out everything you need to know.

'Wicked' Soundtrack with Ariana Grande: When will be released and which songs are on it?

The fact that the film adaptation of Wicked has been confirmed is a dream for fans of the musical, but even more so knowing that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in it. The artists will not only sing most of the songs that make up the soundtrack, but will also be accompanied by other great actors.

The Side to Side singer has taken on the role of Glinda, while the Harriet actress will be Elphaba. Michelle Yeoh has been cast as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle. So the cast is made up of big stars, who will have to bring their musical talents to the fore.

It has been confirmed that the film will be divided into two parts, with the first scheduled for release on November 27, 2024. While the second installment will arrive by Christmas 2025. Director Jon M. Chu was the one who shared the first views of the protagonists in their iconic dresses.

When could the Wicked: Part One soundtrack be released?

The official Pop Tingz account confirmed that the movie's soundtrack is already finished and ready for the world to listen to. However, it is expected to be released in 2024, around the same date that the film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be released.

This has been announced by composer Stephen Schwartz, who has been in charge of creating the scores for the long-awaited adaptation of the musical. This also assured during an interview that nothing can follow Defying Gravity, so this has been the reason why the film will have to have two parts.

"It was very difficult for us to get through 'Defying Gravity' without a break. That song is written specifically to bring the curtain down, and any scene that followed it without intermission seemed hugely anticlimactic", the composer said, according to Variety.

What songs make up the Wicked soundtrack?

No One Mourns the Wicked – Performed by Ariana Grande

Dear Old Shiz – Performed by Ensemble

The Wizard and I – Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh

What is this Feeling? – Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Something Bad – Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Dancing Through Life – Performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Popular – Performed by Ariana Grande

A Sentimental Man – Written by Stephen Schwartz

Defying Gravity – Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande