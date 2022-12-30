Now that the fifth installment of the saga written by Anna Todd is a fact, everyone is wondering if After Evertything will be the last film in the story starring Hardin and Tessa. Here, check out everything you need to know.

After Evertything is one of the most anticipated releases for Wattpad and Anna Todd readers. The fifth installment of Hardin Scott and Tessa's story is on its way, so After Ever Happy was not going to be the last part to be adapted to the big screen. Castille Landon will be in charge of directing and co-writing the script, along with the author.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin was the one who confirmed the big news during his short visit to Spain to promote the latest movie. There are many expectations with the plot of this new part, since the fifth book is about the same story from Hardin's perspective and how his life was before meeting the one who was the love of his life.

This time, however, there will be some rather sweeping changes and the storyline will no longer be based 100 percent on the famous novel. Some of the main actors have already been confirmed in the cast but there are others who remain unknown, such as Josephine Langford, who plays the young Tessa Young.

After Everything will mark the end of the saga?

Actually, the end of the saga was in After Ever Happy according to several fans. However, this time the story has undergone a quite radical change in terms of the relationship with the fifth book (Before). This is because the new installment is not going to be set in the same timeline only with Hardin Scott's perspective.

After Everything is going to tell what has happened to the main characters years after what happened in the fourth part. So it will be a continuation and it is likely that we will see if Tessa and the troubled Scott really end up together or not. This means that we are undoubtedly in the presence of what will be the end of the saga.