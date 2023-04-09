'Beef,' starring Steve Yeun and Ali Wong, is the latest viral show from Netflix. The dramedy has received praised from critics and audiences, and many viewers wonder if the show will have a second season. Here's what the creator say.

Netflix partnered with Oscar-winning studio A24 for ‘Beef,’ starring Steve Yeun and Ali Wong. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the series follows Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose lives become intertwined in a sinister feud.

The series has already received critical acclaim, with many reviews praising the writing, as well as the performances from the cast, which also includes David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Andrew Santino, and Rekstizzy.

Of course, with all the positive reaction, many fans wonder if the series will get a renewal at Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about the status of the dramedy, which consists of ten episodes (all available on the platform).

Has Beef been renewed for Season 2?

The series hasn’t been renewed for a second season… Yet. As it happens, the series just got premiered on the platform, and a renewal usually takes some time. However, other Netflix’s series have gotten confirmation of a second season within a week after its release (such as The Night Agent).

Meanwhile, creator Lee Sung Jin spoke with ELLE magazine about the possibility of a second season. “Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy],” he told the outlet.

“But, if given the opportunity, of course, I'd love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this is a close-ended narrative.” However, he says that if there are other seasons, they would center around “multiple other beefs and other character types.”