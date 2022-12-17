Black Adam 2 is in danger due to new creative decisions being made by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Here, check out the status of the DC sequel.

Will Black Adam still have a sequel? All that is known so far

Dwayne Johnson has excelled once again on the big screen but this time under the skin of one of the most famous anti-heroes of DC Comics: Black Adam. After its premiere, speculation began about the possible arrival of a sequel, since after the post-credits scene with Henry Cavill, the story had been left open.

It's no surprise that James Gunn and Peter Safran, the company's new creative directors, have made some rather abrupt changes. First they canceled the third Wonder Women installment and then said goodbye to Cavill as Superman for the Men of Steel sequel. This hasn't made DC fans happy at all and one of those who has taken some action has been The Rock.

Undoubtedly, the Teth-Adam story caused a lot of hype but failed to deliver great results in terms of box office takings and this has not caused much amusement to the bosses of the production company. After the cancellations of other big and successful franchises, viewers are wondering if Black Adam will be around for a while...

Black Adam 2 has been cancelled?

The Rock has proven to be quite angry with the cancellations that some of his co-stars' movies have suffered and now it seems that Black Adam could be the next one in the tightrope.

Rumors had begun to circulate these days that the 50-year-old actor had stopped following several DC-related accounts on social media, including the official account for the Black Adam movie, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, soon after, he decided to use Twitter as a spokesperson and deny the multiple theories. Although he has shown himself to be against the new reforms Gunn is making and in favor of his colleagues, his character still seems to be standing.

For the time being, the antihero sequel is still on the table, as is Johnson's lead. Most of the projects have been canceled after the first screenplay test was delivered, so the Black Adam writers have yet to pass the litmus test installed by Safran and Gunn.