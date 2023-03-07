One year later, the Will Smith's infamous Oscars' slap is still fresh on the memory. After Chris Rock's recent comedy special for Netflix, many people wonder if he will attend the 95th Academy Awards. Here's what we know.

A year ago, the Oscars were shaken when Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock after the comedian made some alopecia jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident was one of the most-talked about of the ceremony, and its consequences include Smith’s quit to the Academy and the introduction of a “crisis team.”

After the incident, Smith apologized to Rock and Jada. However, Rock had avoided talking about the slap publicly, but he addressed it during some comedy shows. Most recently he again made jokes about Smith and Jada during his Netflix’s comedy special “Selective Outrage.”

While Smith wasn’t nominated for any awards despite his performance in the slavery drama ‘Emancipation’, many people wonder if Chris Rock will attend the ceremony or if he will host. Here’s everything you need to know about his status for the 2023 Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 12th.

Is Chris Rock hosting the Oscars 2023?

No, Chris Rock won’t be hosting the ceremony as Jimmy Kimmel is set to do so this year. Actually, per a report from The Arizona Republic, Rock joked during a show that he turned down an offer to host this year’s awards. However, the Academy didn’t confirm if he was actually invited to come back as host.

The report says that Rock referenced the O.J. Simpson trial, joking that hosting the Oscars for him would be as if Simpson asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.” He also said that it would be like returning to a “crime scene.”

While it isn't confirmed that the Academy wanted Rock back, Deadline reported in June that the comedian was asked to host the 2022 Primetime Emmys but declined. Rock had hosted the Oscars twice previously, in 2005 and 2016.