Season 2 of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ premiered on Netflix on January 5th, and the series is already the number one show on the platform. The mother-daughter drama has come back with even more wild plotlines, and it ended in a cliffhanger which has fans wondering if it will have a third season.

The show follows the teenager Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-something mother Georgia (Brianne Howey), who are trying to settle down in a new town in New England. Described as a crossover between Gilmore Girls and Big Little Lies, viewers soon enough learn that these girls are more than what they seem.

While there is potential, not only from a narrative point of view, for a third season, Netflix sometimes surprises fans with unexpected cancellations such as ‘1989’ or ‘Julie and The Phantoms.’ Here, check out what we know about the possibility of a Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.

What creators of Ginny and Georgia say about Season 3

In a new interview with Deadline, creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Debra J. Fisher spilled the beans about the show’s future. They made it clear that “there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3” but they have planned things out in terms of narrative.

Talking about the possibility of renewal, they said that Netflix are “very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

As the show ends with a huge cliffhanger (spoilers ahead!) with Georgia being arrested for murder, they say they’re planning to throw “surprises” into Season 3. They also spoke about exploring how Paul (Scott Porter) will deal with the arrest, as well as what Austin (Diesel La Torraca) saw.