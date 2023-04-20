Jonathan Majors' future continues to be a big uncertainty, especially as other charges continue to be brought against him. Here, check if he will continue to be Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror, the new villain of the franchise created by Marvel Studios. The character has not only been the nemesis of Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but is also thought to be the protagonist of the fifth installment of the Avengers.

This is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, in all theaters nationwide, being part of phase 6 of the multiverse. However, after all the scandals of the 33-year-old actor, there are many rumors about his permanence in the project.

The Creed star was dropped by his manager after being accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend. His career is in the doldrums and being arrested has made many not want to work with him, especially because of the reputation he has made for himself. Here, check if he will continue to be part of the MCU...

Will Jonathan Majors continue as Kang the Conqueror?

Jonathan Majors' tenure as Kang the Conqueror is on hold, but according to various reports Marvel is not planning to replace him. So they have not entered into talks with any other actor, for the time being. However, Collider assured that Kevin Feige has already cast another star.

Damson Idris would be the one selected to replace the Creed actor if necessary. Majors wants to clean up his image as soon as possible, but he will have to wait until May 8, which is when he will appear before the judge handling the case.

Now that The Lede Company has dropped him and he has agreed with Valentino not to appear at the Met Gala, it is not known what will happen to the star.