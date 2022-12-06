It's been almost 20 years since Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen broke up. However, according to astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms, they could get back together next year. Here, check out what she said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen were one of the “it” couples of the early 2000s. They dated from 2000 and 2004, just two years before the Brazilian model started dating Tom Brady in 2006. While almost 20 years have passed since, astrology says they might reconnect.

DiCaprio is known for dating models and actresses significantly younger than him. Actually, Bündchen was one of his last girlfriends to be close to his age. They broke up when he was 29 and she was 23. Now, he’s reportedly dating model Gigi Hadid, who is 27 and he is 48 years old.

Meanwhile, Bündchen recently divorced from her longtime husband Tom Brady, after 13 years together. She was linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, but nothing has been confirmed. But, according to astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms, the stars say that she and DiCaprio might be a thing again.

Leo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen could get back together says astrologer

Astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms, who has written many books about the subject, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that DiCaprio and Bünchen could get back together, according to their birth charts. "Leonardo DiCaprio will be returning as a past romantic interest during July 22nd, 2023, and September 3rd, 2023," she told the outlet.

"Now, Gisele Bündchen has no idea about this and neither does Leonardo. But back when they dated, Saturn was there, which is the challenge in the commitment area,” she explained. According to her, that meant that marriage at the time “wasn’t going to happen” as he “was not in a position or in the mindset to commit and he hadn't displayed those traits anyway.” However, she says that he “is going to desire marriage next year."

She says that they’re going to reconnect during that time as Venus is retrograde, and she feels love can be “rekindled” between them. She even compared them with another famous couple that reconnected last year: Bennifer. If this is true or not, we’ll have to wait to know.