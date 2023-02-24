Mean Girls is back and will return to the big screen as a musical. Since the new movie was announced, many have wondered if the original cast will also appear, especially Lindsay Lohan. Here, check out if the actress will return as Cady.

Mean Girls has not only become a teen classic, but has also catapulted its lead actresses to the top of the Hollywood pyramid. Now it's time for these fearsome women to return to torment students in a new version, but many are wondering who from the original cast will reprise their roles in the musical and most notably Lindsay Lohan.

The film will be directed by Paramount and will hit its streaming platform. Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert have confirmed that they are ready to participate in the next installment, but many doubt that Lohan will reprise her character of Cady, since Angourie Rice will play her in Mean Girls the Musical.

Most of their old roles have been filled by new actresses, so it is not known what their participation will be or if they will be taking other identities. However, it is expected that at least they will make some cameos reviving the iconic scenes, such as when they dance the Jingle Bell Rock on the school stage.

Lindsay Lohan to return for Mean Girls the Musical

The 36-year-old actress has confirmed that she is set to join McAdams, Seyfried and Chabert in the long-awaited return of the Mean Girls to high school. However, a source claimed that the money offer she was offered by Paramount+ had been quite "disrespectful" and that they have stalled.

"Paramount Pictures doesn't want to pay the girls what they are worth. All four girls were willing to come back but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth. As of now, negotiations have stalled," a source told Page Six.

On the other hand, it is not known what role she would be playing, since Cady will be played by Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: No Way Home). It is said that Rachel has been offered a more important role than the other three, including Lohan. But contracts have not yet been set or closed, so we will have to wait for more details to come out.