Sci-fi horror dark comedy ‘M3gan’ has become the first success of the year at the box office with a grossing of $45 million in its first weekend. Check out if the film will get a sequel after such numbers.

Horror movies have enjoyed a good streak at the box office in the past year with titles such as The Black Phone, Smile, Barbarian and The Menu. Now, M3GAN has entered the chat with a solid $45 million opening weekend, surpassing expectations.

Directed by Gerard Johsntone, with a script by Akela Cooper, from a story from Cooper and James Wan. The film combines horror, sci-fi and comedy and tells the story of how a robotic doll gets out of control and starts a killing spree.

The film has been praised for not taking itself too seriously, and critics have loved it. It currently has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, are filmmakers thinking about creating a sequel? Check out what we know.

A sequel to M3gan is on the works

According to Deadline, a sequel to ‘M3GAN’ is already in early development. The film was produced between Universal, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Thanks to a clever social media campaign, which started with the now viral dance of the doll, the film blew away the expectations.

While experts predicted that the film would open with a $17M-$20M, it managed to gross $30.2M to take the second spot in the North American marketplace. Also, per Variety, ‘M3gan’ attracted mostly female young audiences.

So, it seems like the M3gan phenomenon won’t stop anytime soon. M3gan is portrayed by actress Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez and more star in the film.