Fans of David Fincher's crime series 'Mindhunter' have hoped for a third season, as Netflix didn't officially canceled. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed the future of the show.

Netflix has a reputation of canceling shows, wheter we're talking about good ones, mediocre ones or bad ones. But, especially, beloved ones. ‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Sense8,’ ‘Warrior Nun,’ ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ and many more haven’t been renewed by the platform despite viewership and/or critical acclaim.

So far, David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter’ has been in a limbo, without news of cancellation or renewal. The crime serial debuted in 2017 and ran for two seasons on the streaming platform. While fans awaited for a third season, in 2020 Netflix announced that a third season of the series, starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv, was on “indefinite hold as Fincher wanted to pursue other projects.”

While it always seemed that Fincher was the one who didn’t have interest in returning to the story, the director has finally given a clear answer about what happened with ‘Mindhunter’ and why Season 3 didn’t get the greenlight. And it doesn’t seem it was only his decision.

Fincher explains the reason behind Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘Mindhunter’

In a recent interview with French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche, Fincher spoke on the decision to cancel Mindhunter, saying that while he’s “very proud of the first two seasons,” the show is “very expensive” and “in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment (for Season 3).”

However, the filmmaker isn’t bitter, as he has a long-working relationship with the platform, which includes projects such as ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Mank’ and now, the crime thriller ‘The Killer,’ starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, and will come out on November 10th. Fincher explained:

"I don't blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It's a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”

Fans expected that the third season of Mindhunter would have followed the appearance of Dennis Rade, known as The BTK Killer. The show centered on the characters played by Groff and Holt, as they attempted to establish a behavioral unit for the FBI.