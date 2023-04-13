Netflix's new British series "Obsession," starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, has hit the platform and many fans wonder if it will have a second season. What we know so far, below.

Netflix is not shy when it comes to creating steamy content. After series such as “Sex/Life” or the “365” movie saga, the streamer has released a new series titled “Obsession,” starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy. The show has already gone viral, and many fans wonder if it will have a second season.

It follows the story of a surgeon named William (Armitage), who begins an intense affair with his son's fiancée Anna (Murphy). Rish Shah (Do Revenge, Ms. Marvel) plays Anna’s boyfriend, Jay; while Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones) portrays William’s wife, Ingrid.

The series is based on the 1991 novel Damage by Josephine Hart, which was also adapted

back in 1992 in a film starring Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche. So, if you already watched it, and want to know if there’s going to be a continuation, check out what we know. Spoilers ahead!

Will Obsession on Netflix get a second season?

If you haven’t watched it, last warning, there are finale spoilers ahead! Ok, well, the series ends with Jay discovering the affair before he ends up dying while trying to run away from the pair. While Anna and William break up, the series finale suggests that the surgeon is still obsessed with her.

This, we presume, because he appears to be buying the flat where they used to meet up. Meanwhile, Anna starts going to therapy and the last scene is her with her therapist, in which she gives him a very suggestive look.

With that ending, it is normal that fans want to know if they will get another season. However, Obsession is listed as a “limited series,” so in theory that should be all. But we know that Netflix has renewed “limited” series before, such as The Night Agent. So, it all will depend on success.