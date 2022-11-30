Will Smith is not only one of the most important figures in the film industry, but he has also been one of the highest paid actors. Here, check out what his net worth is as of 2020 and how much he has earned for some of his work.

Despite having been in the shadows for a while after his scandalous moment at the Academy Awards with Chris Rock, he is back to continue his career and successes. Will Smith was a guest on The Daily Show to talk about his latest movie, Emancipation, which hits theaters this Friday.

One of the most tense moments of the evening was when the subject of what happened on stage at the Dolby Theatre during the night of March 27th was broached. That day, the actor slapped the comedian after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. That same night, he would go on to win the award for best actor for his work in King Richard.

Now, eight months later, Smith confessed "It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. It has a lot of nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know? Nobody knows what anybody else is going through, and I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all... But it was a lot of things. It was the little boy who saw his father hit his mother, you know? That all came up in that moment. And that's not who I want to be".

What is Will Smith's net worth until 2022?

The actor's net worth is $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Every year he used to earn at least $40 million thanks to his various projects and in some years he has even earned $80 million. Between June 2019 and 2020, he earned $45 million for some of his movie salaries.

When he was at the peak of his career in the 2000s, he earned between $20 million and $30 million per production. While in recent years, he generated massive salaries from a single Netflix movie. According to some reports, he earned $20 million for Bright in 2017 and $35 million for the sequel to it. Bonuses and all, he took home $60 million for King Richard.

On the other hand, Smith's economic situation has not always been the same. Here, check out some data on his earnings over time: