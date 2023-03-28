The thriller series ‘The Night Agent’ debut at the #1 spot on Netflix charts with 168.7M hours viewed in its first few days. Here, check out if the show will have a second season.

Netflix’s spy-thriller ‘The Night Agent’ is the latest success of the platform. The series debuted at the number 1 spot on the service’s charts with 168.7M hours viewed in its first few days. It had the third-best premiere week of viewing for a first season of any Netflix Original ever, and the second biggest debut of the year.

The series is based on the book of the same name by author Matthew Quirk. It follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, Sutherland works as a Night Action telephone operator and discovers a mole within the highest levels of U.S. national security.

Created by Shawn Ryan, the first season has received positive reviews and it has proven to be a hit. However, will the series return for a second season? Here’s what we know about the possibility.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent’?

The truth is that the series was planned as a limited series, but the show's popularity could change plans. So far, Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal. The other thing is that the show adapted a single novel, and there’s no more material.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Shawn Ryan explained that he has “some ideas” but he wants “to keep those to myself until the time comes.” However, he also revealed that when he pitched the show they told Netflix that “each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season."

So, there’s potential to continue the universe. However, Ryan stated that he wanted to give the audience a “sense of completion” and “If we are successful enough that Netflix wants more seasons... that’s something that I’d have to sit down with the writers and have it all figured out... and I certainly hope we get the opportunity to do that."

The show also stars: Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Robert Patrick, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside and Hong Chau, who is coming from her nomination to the 2023 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress in The Whale.