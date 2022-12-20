Netflix's new spy-drama 'The Recruit,' starring Noah Centineo, has arrived on the platform and has entered the Top 10 of most-viewed shows. Here, check out if the series will have a second season.

After a year of great successes such as Season 4 of Stranger Things, Season 2 of Bridgerton, the premiere of Wednesday and more, Netflix wants to close the year with more hits. Now, it’s the turn for The Recruit with Noah Centineo.

The series is a spy-drama created by Alexi Hawley, and hit the platform on December 16. In only a few days, the show has captured the attention of fans and it is among the most-viewed shows of the platform, behind Wednesday.

The Recruit follows rookie lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) starts working for the CIA and one of his first jobs is to deal with an ex agent that demands exoneration from the agency. The show ended with a big twist, and fans want to know if it has been renowned for a second season.

Has Netflix renewed The Recruit for a second season?

So far, Netflix hasn’t given an official word of a second season for The Recruit. However, the series has been a success, receiving not only positive reviews (it has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes), but also reaching number one at the Top 10 most-watched shows on the platform.

Per Spoiler Bolavip, Hawley talked about the upcoming plans ahead of the series’ premiere.

"I know things about where I'd like to take it and where I'd like to go with it. I mean, obviously, you expect success, but as you can see with that ending , I didn't plan for failure because I feel like in this day and age you just have to be bold, you have to be dramatic, at the expense of everything else,” he explained.

“And you can't worry about Season 2, Season 3 or beyond. You have to say, 'What's the best version of this story right now?' And trust that people will come to it. And then you'll get another chance,” he added. The eight episodes of The Recruit are now available on Netflix.